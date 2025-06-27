Hitachi Energy shares gain on deal with Power Grid, check details

Shares of Hitachi Energy India rose over 2% in early deals on Friday after the heavy electrical equipment said it would deliver 765 kV transformers to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited to advance country’s grid expansion. Hitachi Energy India stock gained 2.27% to Rs 19849 on BSE in early deals on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 87,079 crore.

Hitachi Energy will supply 30 units of 765 kV 500 MVA single-phase transformers.



“From a technology provider perspective, this shift helps us plan capacity investments, reserve supply chains, and ensure timely delivery,” said N Venu, Managing Director & CEO, Hitachi Energy India Limited. “In addition to being the leading transformer manufacturer, Hitachi Energy brings its global technology prowess and local expertise across the energy value chain to be a partner of choice in mission-critical nation-building projects to inspire the next era of sustainable energy.”

UHV AC 765 kV transformers enhance the power grid's security, reliability, and efficiency, helping to meet rising energy demands. Once installed, these transformers can transmit the power equivalent to the average power consumption of 30 million households in India.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core.