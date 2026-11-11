HLE Glascoat shares jump 5% as subsidiary bags $42-48 million order

HLE Glascoat Ltd shares rose 5% on Wednesday after its subsidiary, Kinam Engineering Industries Private Limited, secured an international order valued between USD 42 million and USD 48 million. The contract is for the supply of specialised heat exchangers and associated process equipment for a large-scale energy storage project in North America.
The order has been placed by a leading international entity operating in the energy storage sector. The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and supply of specialised shell and tube heat exchangers along with associated process equipment. HLE Glascoat said the order would be executed progressively through November 2028, in accordance with the contractual terms.