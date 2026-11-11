HLE Glascoat shares jump 5% as subsidiary bags $42-48 million order

HLE Glascoat shares touched a high of Rs 442.35 on Wednesday, gaining exactly 5% from their previous close of Rs 421.30. The stock opened at Rs 442.35 and touched a low of Rs 436.15 during the session.

Details of the international order

According to the company's exchange filing dated November 10, the contract will support a large-scale, long-duration energy storage project in North America. Kinam Engineering Industries will undertake the manufacturing and supply of specialised equipment required for the project.

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The company also stated that the order is an international contract and does not involve any related-party transaction. It clarified that neither the promoter group nor its group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the order.

HLE Glascoat's statement

In its exchange disclosure, the company said its subsidiary had secured the contract for the "design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and supply of Specialized Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers and associated Process Equipment" for the North American project.

The order adds to Kinam Engineering's business in specialised process equipment and gives the company exposure to the growing long-duration energy storage segment. The contract is expected to be completed in phases through November 2028, subject to the commencement provisions and terms agreed between the parties.