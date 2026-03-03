Holi 2026 stock to buy: Bharti Airtel tops Sumeet Bagadia’s pick; check target price

Brokerage firm Choice Broking has revealed its special Holi 2026 stock pick. Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice, has picked telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd, suggesting the stock is ripe for fresh accumulation.



The brokerage has advised investors may initiate long positions on Bharti Airtel at the current level of Rs 1,880. Additionally, it recommended using any market dips to add to the stock, bringing it up to the Rs 1,850 mark. Choice has set medium- to long-term target price of up to Rs 2,165 for the counter.



On the downside, investors have been advised to maintain a crucial positional support at Rs 1,740, which aligns with the stock's 100-week simple moving average (SMA).



The brokerage note also highlighted that the telecom stock is demonstrating early signs of a potential reversal, reflecting improving buying interest and a gradual shift in sentiment. Bharti Airtel has consistently found support near the 1,850 level.



According to the Choice, the relative strength index (RSI) is currently hovering near the 30 mark and is exhibiting signs of a bullish divergence. This metric suggested the stock is in oversold territory from where buying interest typically emerges.



The brokerage believes Bharti Airtel is well-positioned to resume its upward trajectory toward its designated targets.

Meanwhile, the stock market is closed on Tuesday and will resume its session on Wednesday.

