'Holy S$$$, I’m a millionaire': Oracle stock boom creates overnight crorepatis in Bengaluru

It made crorepatis in Bengaluru overnight. Oracle’s record-breaking AI stock rally didn’t just propel Larry Ellison past Elon Musk—it transformed fresh hires and laid-off engineers alike into millionaires, thanks to surging RSUs, The Economic Times reported.

On September 10, Oracle shares surged 36% in a single day—the highest since 1992—after the company announced multi-billion-dollar AI cloud deals. The move pushed Oracle’s market cap to $933 billion, and briefly crowned cofounder Larry Ellison as the world’s richest person.

But the wealth ripple hit hardest among its youngest employees.

A 25-year-old Oracle engineer in Bengaluru, just two years into his job, now counts ₹1.5 crore in net worth, ET reported. A 22-year-old fresher from the 2024 engineering batch, who joined with ₹60 lakh in RSUs, now sees those stocks worth ₹1.25 crore—with expectations to hit ₹2 crore by 2027.

“Holy S$$$, I’m a millionaire today!” wrote one employee on Blind. “I got laid off in February, managed a rehire before termination—and now, I’m rich.”

Others shared similar windfalls. A product manager in San Jose who joined in 2019 on an H-1B visa told ET that his RSU portfolio has quadrupled since receiving shares at $55. “Such an extraordinary wealth creation opportunity comes once in a decade,” he said. “I’m fortunate to be at the right place at the right time.”

A Hyderabad-based techie added: “Only a fraction of my RSUs have vested, but I already feel the difference… For now, I’ll use this moment to flex among my relatives,” he laughed.

Oracle’s contract backlog has now swelled to $455 billion, with CEO Safra Catz expecting it to cross $500 billion soon. “Layoffs are a thing of the past,” one employee told ET. “Even ex-employees are getting calls back.”