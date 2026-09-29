Honasa Consumer shares fall 5% after block deals; here's list of likely seller

The block deal comes amid continued brokerage interest in the beauty and personal care company. Earlier this month, Equirus Securities maintained a positive view on Honasa, saying the company's recent progress reflected an improvement in execution rather than merely benefiting from a weak base.

The brokerage expects near-term growth to be supported by better offline execution, a higher contribution from focus categories and the scaling up of younger brands. Equirus said Honasa's brand-building model, which involves identifying attractive categories, developing hero products and scaling them efficiently, provides a foundation for longer-term growth.

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Equirus expects Mamaearth to deliver a 10% CAGR after its reset, while The Derma Co is expected to grow at a 20% CAGR, supported by product extensions and greater offline presence. The brokerage expects Honasa's younger brands to collectively grow at a 27% CAGR, although from a smaller base.

On profitability, Equirus forecast 314 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion to 13% by FY29E, driven by operating-expense optimisation. It expects this to translate into an improvement in return on equity to 22% by FY29E. The brokerage initiated coverage with a 'Long' rating and a December 2027 target price of Rs 595, based on 48 times December 2028E earnings per share of Rs 12.4.

Meanwhile, Honasa Consumer has a 12-month Bloomberg consensus target price of Rs 559.25, implying around 20% upside from the prevailing price cited in the source material. Antique Stock Broking Limited had suggested a 'Buy' call with a target of Rs 616 on September 21, while JPMorgan had an 'Underweight' rating with a Rs 410 target on September 16.

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Meanwhile, HDFC Securities has set a target price of Rs 550 for Honasa Consumer, against a reference price of Rs 466.

"We reiterate BUY with a Sep‑27 TP of INR 550, based on 5x EV/sales (vs. 5.25x earlier, reflecting sector-wide de‑rating; valuation implies ~40x EV/EBITDA and ~49x P/E)", said the brokerage.