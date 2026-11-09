Honasa Q2: CLSA retains 'Hold' call, check target price post Q2 earnings

Honasa Consumer shares closed 3% higher at Rs 483.60 on Monday, compared with their previous close of Rs 469.70. The stock opened at Rs 484.50 and touched a high of Rs 494.25 during the session.

Growth broadens across brands and channels

CLSA said the company's focus categories recorded growth of more than 40% and contributed over 80% of sales. Mamaearth maintained growth in the high-teens range, while the younger brands in the portfolio accelerated to 45% YoY growth.

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The brokerage also noted that growth was spread across sales channels. General trade secondary sales and modern trade (MT) offtake increased more than 40%, while e-commerce recorded 20% growth. Honasa's offline distribution network continued to expand, with general trade reach increasing 26% YoY to around 3.2 lakh outlets and average secondary sales per retailer rising more than 30%.

The company also continued to expand its offline presence through its salon and beauty businesses. The Derma Co's offline reach crossed 65,000 outlets, while its younger brands recorded growth of more than 40%.

CLSA raises target price marginally

CLSA increased its FY27-FY29 estimates by 2% following the better-than-expected sales growth and Ebitda performance. The brokerage said the upward revision in its estimates reflected a 4% increase in its top-line forecasts, partly offset by slightly lower margin assumptions.

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It expects Honasa Consumer to achieve an Ebitda margin of 15.2% in FY30, compared with management's FY31 guidance of 15%. CLSA raised its target price marginally to Rs 506 from Rs 505 and maintained its 'Hold' rating. The brokerage's valuation is based on its revised earnings estimates, while its report cited a reference share price of Rs 465.75 as of November 6, 2026.