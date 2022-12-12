Hot stocks: J&K Bank, Polycab India, Carborundum Universal and HUL

Carborundum Universal, Polycab India, J&K Bank and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) are a couple of stocks that look strong on technical charts. Some of these stocks have seen rise amid high volumes, indicating bullishness. Technical analysts see decent upside for these stocks in the near term.

Carborundum Universal | Target Rs 900

The stock is attempting a breakout from the downward-sloping trendline resistance at Rs 850 level. After a price decline from Rs 955 to Rs 780-790 levels, the stock took support from a 200-day moving average (MA) and gradually moved up higher. Lately, the stock price has been consistently taking support from 100-day MA and breached 50-day MA as well. This price action was accompanied by an increase in volumes, which indicate bullishness. Thus, an attempt to breakout from the downward-sloping trendline with an increased volume indicates a potential up-move by close to 5 per cent. Thus, the price set-up makes it attractive to buy at current levels with a favourable risk-reward ratio. Buy the stock at Rs 850-855 with a target of Rs 900 and a stop loss of Rs 833.

Foram Chheda, CMT is a Technical Research Analyst and founder of chartanalytics.co.in.

Polycab India| Target Rs 2,950

The stock closed at Rs 2,733.80 on Friday. It made a 52-week low at Rs 2,043.85 on June 20, 2022 and a 52-week high of Rs 2,862.50 on October 19. The 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently at Rs 2,465.43. The short, medium and long-term biases are looking positive for the stock, as it is trading in higher high-lows, which are bullish in nature. Apart from this, stock is forming an “Inverse Head and Shoulder” pattern on weekly chart, which is considered to be bullish. On the indicators front such as RSI and MACD are also suggesting buying on the counter. One can buy in the range of Rs 2,710-2,720 levels for the upside target of Rs 2,900-2,950 levels with stop loss placed below Rs 2,610 level.

SMC Global Securities

J&K Bank | Target Rs 65

The stock has seen a breakout from its previous swing high of November 2021 of Rs 48.30 and is reclaiming highs. The stock is expected to further accelerate post its breakout above Rs 48 as the breakout is backed by volumes that are double the 10-week average. Amongst oscillators, MACD has entered bullish territory and is seen trending up diverging from its 9 weeks mean, indicating strong upward momentum. In the short term, one can expect the stock price to head towards Rs 65, which is the previous swing high of April 2019. Meanwhile, the bank's September quarter numbers were strong. It is expected to continue with its growth momentum in coming quarters.

Ashika Stock Broking

Hindustan Unilever | Target Rs 2,950

The stock closed at Rs 2,722.25 on Friday. It made a 52-week low at Rs 1,901.55 on March 8 and a 52-week high of Rs 2,741.60 on December 9. The 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) for the stock is currently at Rs 2,477.61. The scrop is trading in higher high-lows, which is bullish in nature. Apart from this, stock has formed a “Continuation Triangle” pattern on the weekly chart, and has given the breakout of pattern. It has also managed to close above the same. A follow up buying is anticipated. One can buy in the range of Rs 2,700-2,710 levels for the upside target of Rs 2,900-2,950 levels with stop loss placed below Rs 2,600 level.

SMC Global Securities

