How EV-themed stocks could impact sentiment on Maruti Suzuki counter

Responding to a long-term investor who has held the stock since 2020 and is now considering an exit, Jain said Maruti Suzuki has largely remained trapped in a narrow band over the past 18 months and could continue to trade that way for some time.

Range-bound outlook persists

Jain’s assessment was blunt: Maruti has been in a majorly consolidation phase and there is no big directional move expectations here. That view is significant for investors who have stayed invested through a multi-year holding period but are now reassessing opportunity costs.

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From a technical standpoint, he identified Rs 12,000 as a crucial support level, aided by the weekly 200-day moving average, while Rs 14,500 has emerged as a major resistance. In his view, the stock is likely to remain confined within this broad range rather than enter a fresh trending cycle.

Why market leadership may be shifting

The sharper takeaway lies beyond Maruti itself. Jain pointed to a broader change in market preference within the auto pack, where investors are increasingly chasing companies tied to emerging mobility themes. A lot of new age stocks and EV related theme names have already delivered strong returns, he said, adding that going forward also we feel that in these new age stocks better returns will be made.

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That comment reflects a wider market rotation visible across sectors, where capital is moving toward businesses perceived to have stronger growth visibility, sharper narratives and higher re-rating potential. In such an environment, mature large-cap names can remain fundamentally stable yet still underperform on price.

What investors may do next

For existing shareholders, the message is not necessarily bearish, but pragmatic. Jain did not indicate a structural breakdown in Maruti Suzuki. Instead, he suggested the stock may simply remain a low-momentum holding. For investors focused on trend-driven returns over the next two to four years, that could be reason enough to reallocate.

“If for trending stocks you want to see even from next two to three years perspective or four years perspective, so you can make that switch from Maruti to some other name,” he said. For investors, the call boils down to a familiar market question: stay with stability, or rotate toward growth.