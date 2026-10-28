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How to trade Bharti Airtel stock: Analyst's advice amid Jio Platform's market debut

How to trade Bharti Airtel stock: Analyst's advice amid Jio Platform's market debut

Bharti Airtel shares are in focus as market expert Nilesh discusses the stock’s technical setup and long-term outlook.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 5:08 PM IST
How to trade Bharti Airtel stock: Analyst's advice amid Jio Platform's market debut He advises investors to buy on declines and add in a staggered manner rather than chase rallies.

Bharti Airtel Ltd remains one of the stronger telecom plays on the Street, with Centrum Broking’s Nilesh Jain indicating that the stock could climb beyond Rs 2,100 in the near term as technical indicators turn supportive. Responding to a viewer query on holding Airtel for the long term, Jain said the counter has improved materially on charts and may even head towards a fresh record high if the current setup sustains. Jain's comments come on a day when rival Jio Platforms made a decent listing on bourses.

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Telecom trade stays in favour

Jain placed Bharti Airtel alongside Jio Platforms as the two telecom names looking constructive at this stage. In a market where he otherwise favoured stock-specific bets over broad index aggression, telecom emerged as one of the clearer sectoral calls.

That is significant because the broader market mood in the show remained cautious, with consolidation expected at the index level and volatility still elevated. Against that backdrop, sector leaders with visible relative strength are likely to attract investor attention.

Why Airtel’s chart is turning stronger

The core of Jain’s bullish case rests on a technical breakout in Bharti Airtel. He noted that the stock has “recently… surpassed its all short-term, long-term moving averages,” a signal that often reflects strengthening momentum as well as improving positional bias.

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For investors already holding the stock, that shift suggests the trend remains favourable unless key support levels break. Jain pegged immediate support at Rs 1,860 and advised using that as the stop-loss reference point.

Strategy: Buy on declines, not in a rush

Rather than recommending aggressive lump-sum buying, Jain argued for a more measured approach. “Keeping Rs 1860 as a stop loss, yes, it can be bought on declines, can be added in a staggered manner,” Jain said, underscoring a phased accumulation strategy.

That advice is particularly relevant for retail investors sitting on gains or evaluating fresh entry points after a run-up. A staggered approach can help manage volatility while maintaining exposure to a stock that still appears technically well placed.

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Upside target and record-high potential

Jain’s upside view remains ambitious. “It has a high potential to move towards Rs 2100 plus. So maybe a new record high can be seen in the near term as well,” he said. That target reinforces his broader message that the Airtel trade is still alive despite intermittent market swings.

For long-term holders, the takeaway is clear: the trend remains positive, telecom is still in favour, and Bharti Airtel continues to be a buy-on-dips candidate as long as Rs 1,860 holds. In Jain’s assessment, the setup is strong enough to justify patience — and selective accumulation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 5:08 PM IST
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