How to trade Bharti Airtel stock: Analyst's advice amid Jio Platform's market debut

Jain placed Bharti Airtel alongside Jio Platforms as the two telecom names looking constructive at this stage. In a market where he otherwise favoured stock-specific bets over broad index aggression, telecom emerged as one of the clearer sectoral calls.

That is significant because the broader market mood in the show remained cautious, with consolidation expected at the index level and volatility still elevated. Against that backdrop, sector leaders with visible relative strength are likely to attract investor attention.

Why Airtel’s chart is turning stronger

The core of Jain’s bullish case rests on a technical breakout in Bharti Airtel. He noted that the stock has “recently… surpassed its all short-term, long-term moving averages,” a signal that often reflects strengthening momentum as well as improving positional bias.

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For investors already holding the stock, that shift suggests the trend remains favourable unless key support levels break. Jain pegged immediate support at Rs 1,860 and advised using that as the stop-loss reference point.

Strategy: Buy on declines, not in a rush

Rather than recommending aggressive lump-sum buying, Jain argued for a more measured approach. “Keeping Rs 1860 as a stop loss, yes, it can be bought on declines, can be added in a staggered manner,” Jain said, underscoring a phased accumulation strategy.

That advice is particularly relevant for retail investors sitting on gains or evaluating fresh entry points after a run-up. A staggered approach can help manage volatility while maintaining exposure to a stock that still appears technically well placed.

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Upside target and record-high potential

Jain’s upside view remains ambitious. “It has a high potential to move towards Rs 2100 plus. So maybe a new record high can be seen in the near term as well,” he said. That target reinforces his broader message that the Airtel trade is still alive despite intermittent market swings.

For long-term holders, the takeaway is clear: the trend remains positive, telecom is still in favour, and Bharti Airtel continues to be a buy-on-dips candidate as long as Rs 1,860 holds. In Jain’s assessment, the setup is strong enough to justify patience — and selective accumulation.