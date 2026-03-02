Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares fall up to 6% as US-Iran war brings oil prices on boil

HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares fall up to 6% as US-Iran war brings oil prices on boil

The fall in oil stocks comes amid brent crude oil prices rising 12.37% to $81.89 per barrel. The boil in crude prices is attributed to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as US-Iran war escalates.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Mar 2, 2026 9:47 AM IST
HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares fall up to 6% as US-Iran war brings oil prices on boil BPCL shares fell 6%, HPCL lost 5.3% and IOC stock lost 5% in early deals.

Shares of India's downstream oil refiners, including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) slipped up to 6% in early deals amid a surge in crude oil prices as war between US and Iran escalates. 

BPCL shares fell 6%, HPCL lost 5.3% and IOC stock lost 5% in early deals. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

The increase in crude prices poses a challenge for oil marketing companies as raw material costs rise and impact their margins. 

This follows a surge in crude oil prices, with Brent crude prices rising 12.37% to $81.89 per barrel. The rise in crude prices is attributed to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as US-Iran war escalates. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 2, 2026 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today