HUDCO shares slip 4% on Q4 earnings, dividend announcement

Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) slipped over 4.5% in the afternoon session on Wednesday after the financial institution reported its Q4 earnings and declared final dividend. HUDCO shares slipped 4.54% to Rs 208 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 217.90. HUDCO saw a turnover of Rs 15.13 crore as 7.05 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. HUDCO’s market cap fell to Rs 43,150 crore.

The stock has gained 291.78% in two years and risen 537% since the beginning of this year.

HUDCO reported a marginal rise in net profit at Rs 727.25 crore in Q4 against Rs 700.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Revenue in the last quarter climbed 38% to Rs 2845 crore in the March 2025 quarter against Rs 2065.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Expenses also rose 8.16% to Rs 1834.65 crore in Q4 against Rs 1250.92 crore on a year on year basis.

The board of the firm declared a final dividend of Rs 1.05 per share

"The Board of Directors also recommended final dividend @ Rs. 1.05/- per equity share i.e., @ 10.50% (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of Rs.10/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend is in addition to 1st interim dividend of Rs.2.05/- per equity share and 2nd interim dividend of Rs.1.05/- per equity share already declared and paid for the Financial Year 2024-25.After approval of the shareholders, the final dividend will be paid within the statutory period of 30 days from

the date of approval," said HUDCO.

On Tuesday, the financial institution said its board has approved raising of Rs 2,190 crore via debentures. The base size of the issue is Rs 500 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 1,690 crore.

HUDCO said these bonds were redeemable at par at the end of 5th year and interest payment on yearly basis.

Coupon rate for the debentures will be paid at a rate of 6.90%. Schedule of payment of interest and principal is May 08, 2026, May 08, 2027, May 06, 2028, May 06, 2029 and May 06, 2030, said HUDCO.

HUDCO provides long-term finance for construction of houses for residential purposes and undertakes housing and urban development programmes in the country.