HUL, Bajaj Finance, BPCL: How should you trade these stocks amid volatility

Dalal Street stocks fell on Monday amid concerns over the banking sector in the West. The 30-share pack BSE Sensex dropped 360 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 57,628.95. The NSE's Nifty declined 111.65 points, or 0.65 per cent, to settle at 16,988.40.



Select stocks such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Finance and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) were on traders' radar. Here is what Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has to say on these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Hindustan Unilever | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,630-2,650 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,430

Hindustan Unilever has formed a bullish candle on the daily chart after a short correction. The biased has improved and there are indications of reversal in the ongoing trend with decent volume participation. The RSI indicator has indicated a significant turnaround from the oversold zone to signal a ‘Buy’. We anticipate a further upward movement on the counter in the coming days. The stock may test Rs 2,630-2,650 levels. A support is placed near Rs 2,430 level.



Bajaj Finance | Cautious | Resistance: Rs 5,750 | Support: Rs 5,250-5,200

Bajaj Finance has turned weak, breaching an important support region of Rs 5,630-5,600 levels. It can see further slide in the coming days, with the next major support visible in Rs 5,250-5,200 zone. For the trend to improve, Bajaj Finance shares have to close decisively above Rs 5,750 zone for an upside move.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 390-395 | Stop Loss: Rs 340

Bharat Petroleum has given a decent breakout above the resistance barrier of Rs 355 zone, along with volume participation, indicating strength. A further upside is likely with the next target of Rs 390-395 levels. The RSI indicator is showing strength. The near-term support is likely at Rs 355 level. The overall trend may turn weak only a decisive breach below the Rs 340 level.



(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today)

Also read: 1,00,000% rally in 15 years! Here’s how this stock turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 crore

Also read: GAIL, HUDCO, Sun TV, NALCO shares to go ex-dividend today; Hind Zinc, SBI Card to consider dividend payout