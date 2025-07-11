HUL, Max Financial, PG Electroplast: 3 stocks to buy for short-term gains

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Thursday as the IT pack weighed on the markets ahead of TCS Q1 results. Traders remained cautious amid clear direction over the India-US trade deal. BSE Sensex tanked 345.80 points, or 0.41 per cent, to settle at 83,190.28, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 120.85 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 25,355.25 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Max Financial Services, Hindustan Unilever and PG Electroplast likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Max Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,700-1,720 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,475

Max Financial displays a strong bullish structure, sustaining above key short-term and long-term moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200 DEMAs). The recent formation of a bullish candle after a brief pullback indicates renewed buying interest. MACD remains in a bullish crossover, while RSI at 65 suggests healthy momentum without overbought conditions. Volumes have been supportive on up days, confirming accumulation. Relative strength vs Nifty is rising, signalling outperformance. The overall trend remains firmly positive, with scope for continued upside.



PG Electroplast | Buy | Target Price: Rs 850-879 | Stop Loss: Rs 714

PG Electroplast is exhibiting a bullish reversal setup after a prolonged consolidation. A strong bullish candle has triggered a breakout above the descending trendline, supported by a notable rise in volumes—indicating fresh buying interest. The stock is reclaiming key short-term EMAs, and sustained trade above the 200-EMA reflects a solid base formation and potential bottoming out. RSI is turning upward from neutral levels, while MACD is on the verge of a bullish crossover. With this solid technical setup, the stock presents a compelling opportunity for investors to take long position.



Hindustan Unilever | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,572-2,590 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,288

HUL has confirmed a bullish reversal by breaking out of a well-defined Inverse Head and Shoulders formation, accompanied by a decisive breakout above the neckline and a falling trendline resistance. The price action is supported by rising volumes and a close above the 200-day EMA, indicating structural trend improvement. The stock is now trading above its 20, 50, and 100 DEMAs, reflecting bullish alignment. RSI is trending higher towards 60, and MACD has generated a positive crossover. The stock appears well-positioned for a sustained rally.