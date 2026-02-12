HUL Q3 earnings: Net profit at Rs 6,603 crore, sales rises 6%

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a 121% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the December 2025 quarter. Profit rose to Rs 6,603 crore in the last quarter against Rs 2989 crore profit in the December 2024 quarter.

Revenue rose 6% YoY to Rs 16,235 crore in Q3 against Rs 15,353 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

EBITDA in Q3 rose by a marginal 3% YoY to Rs 3788 crore, while margins declined 70 bps to 23.3%.

Additionally, HUL said it acquired remaining 49% stake in Oziva for Rs 824 crore. It has sold 19.8% holding in Nutritionalab (Wellbeing Nutrition).

The HUL stock fell 2.13% to Rs 2410 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 2462.5 . Total 0.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.56 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5.65 lakh crore. Earnings were announced during market hours today.