Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is scheduled to reveal its fourth quarter financial performance tomorrow. The company would hold a board meeting on Thursday, April 30, 2026, to approve its earnings for the March quarter.

HUL stock performance

The company's shares over the past month alone have gained 14%. The upward momentum continued during Wednesday's afternoon trading session, with the stock rising 2.48% to trade at Rs 2,345 on the BSE, up from its previous close of Rs 2,288.25. The counter has gained in 11 of the 19 sessions on BSE, including today’s.

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HUL dividend 2026

According to the stock exchange filing, the company board would approve and consider financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026, and also may recommend payment of the final dividend for the FY26.

HUL Q4 results date and time

While HUL has not officially confirmed the exact time the results would drop tomorrow. However, if we look at it historically, the company announced its quarterly numbers during market hours for the past few quarters.

Following the conclusion of the board meeting, details shared on the company's website confirm that management would host a dedicated earnings teleconference and webcast at 16:00 hours (IST) on Thursday, April 30, 2026. It means earnings are expected to be declared before 4 pm.