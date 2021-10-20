HUL shares slip 3% post Q2 earnings; here's what brokerages say

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) declined 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,470 on the BSE on Wednesday, a day after the company posted its earnings for September quarter.

The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 2,187 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as compared with a profit of Rs 2,061 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 11.2 per cent to Rs 12,724 crore in the September quarter against Rs 11,915 crore in the year-ago quarter.

HUL saw broad-based growth across segments during the quarter under review, with the home care segment growing 15 per cent, beauty and personal care 10 per cent, and foods and refreshment 7 per cent. It said business fundamentals remained strong during the quarter with more than three-fourths of its business gaining market share and penetration.

The stock ended 2.63 per cent lower at Rs 2,479.40 against the previous close of Rs 2,546.45 on the BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5,82,557.66 crore. The shares stand higher than the 200 day moving average but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

"Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) 2QFY22 result was below our estimates. Volume growth at 4 per cent YoY (on a base of 1 per cent) was soft. Inflationary headwinds continue to be stronger than expected. Price hikes to the tune of 5 per cent in 1QFY22 followed by 7 per cent in 2QFY22 are steep," IDBI capital noted.

"Management expects cost pressures to stay for at least 1-2 quarters. Accordingly, we have marginally trimmed our estimates for FY22-23E. Also, we have introduced FY24E in our estimates. We value HUVR at 60x FY24E EPS. Our revised target price stands at Rs 3,129 with a 'BUY' rating," it added.

According to Motilal Oswal, the results were in line with the estimates. While domestic volume growth was weaker than expected at 4 per cent for the quarter, strong realisation growth led to a small beat on sales.

The brokerage house noted that the earnings growth outlook from 2HFY22 is incrementally better versus peers. It has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,200 per share.

"While commodity costs remain elevated, we believe mix improvement would lead to continued sequential margin improvement. HUL's share of the Discretionary and Out-of-Home (OOH) portfolios (15 per cent of sales) is higher v/s peers. Moreover, these businesses have much higher margins than the rest of the portfolio," it added.

"RM (raw material) prices are already at peak and few commodities are witnessing correction from peak levels. The company is likely to benefit once the commodity price trend reverses as benefit pass on would be limited," Dolat Capital stated in a research report.

Revenue growth would remain low double-digit considering increasing penetration of GSK portfolio, expected normalisation of discretionary and out of the home portfolio, and regain in strength in rural markets, it said, adding that it expects margins to improve with the normalisation of growth in discretionary and GSK portfolio.

"We have maintained our FY22/FY23/24E EPS estimates to Rs 38.3/43.9/49.4 as revenue and APAT performance was in line with our estimate. Valuing the stock at 56x FY24E EPS, we have arrived at a target price of Rs 2,890," it added.