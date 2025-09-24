Hyundai, Maruti & Tata Motors: What Jainam Broking's Kiran Jani says on these 3 auto stocks

Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking, said the Nifty50 could stage a recovery from the 25,000 level, identifying the 25,000–25,100 zone as an accumulation range for investors. He also shared his stock-specific outlook on Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd in a conversation with Business Today on Wednesday.

On Maruti Suzuki, Jani observed that the stock has been consolidating in the Rs 10,000–13,000 band for a prolonged period. He suggested entering at current levels and adding more if the stock dips to around Rs 15,000. A strict stop loss below Rs 13,000 has been advised. According to him, the counter holds potential to move towards Rs 18,000–19,000 levels.

Commenting on Hyundai Motor India, the market expert recommended looking for buying opportunities on dips. He placed a stop loss at Rs 2,600 and indicated a possible upside beyond Rs 3,000.

For Tata Motors, Jani gave a contra call. He highlighted that the stock has failed to break out of its inverted head-and-shoulder pattern on three occasions and is currently trading below key moving averages. Despite this, he sees room for a catch-up rally. Investors may consider entering at the current market price or on dips towards Rs 680–670, with a stop loss at Rs 630. If momentum sustains, the stock could move into the Rs 800–900 range.

Meanwhile, domestic benchmarks slipped today as foreign fund outflows and concerns over the steep hike in US H-1B visa fees continued to dent investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack dropped 386 points or 0.47 per cent to close at 81,715. The 50-share NSE Nifty index declined 113 points or 0.45 per cent to 25,056.