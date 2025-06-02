Hyundai Motor India sells 58,701 units in May 2025 amid maintenance shutdown; stock down

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) recorded a total sales volume of 58,701 units in May 2025. This included domestic sales of 43,861 units and export sales of 14,840 units. Despite the company's routine biannual maintenance shutdown at its Chennai facility, which impacted the availability of some critical models, HMIL reported robust sales figures for the month.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Chennai manufacturing plant underwent a scheduled week-long maintenance shutdown in May, which had a temporary effect on production numbers. This routine maintenance is part of HMIL's efforts to ensure consistent quality and performance at its facilities, although it temporarily affected the availability of certain models.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, commented on the sales figures, stating, "HMIL’s total sales volume for May 2025 stood at 58,701 units. May is a month of our routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at our Chennai manufacturing facility which affects availability of few critical models."

Despite the maintenance shutdown, HMIL said it continues to witness consistent growth in its export volumes.

Hyundai's outlook remains optimistic, anticipating a steady increase in demand for both domestic and international shipments.

Advertisement

HMIL's consistent export growth is seen as a strategic advantage, allowing the company to diversify its market presence and mitigate risks associated with domestic market fluctuations. The focus remains on strengthening its global footprint while supporting domestic demand.

On the stock-specific front, Hyundai Motor shares were trading 0.59 per cent lower at Rs 1,838.85 on Monday.