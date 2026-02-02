Hyundai Motor Q3 results: Profit up 6% at Rs 1,234 crore; revenue climbs 8%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported a 6.35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,234.4 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26). The carmaker had posted a profit of Rs 1,160.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter (FY26) stood at Rs 17,973.49 crore, up 7.96 per cent from Rs 16,647.99 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) came at Rs 2,018.3 crore, an increase of 7.6 per cent YoY.

HMIL stated that domestic demand was aided by GST 2.0 and festive tailwinds, with wholesale volumes increasing 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter QoQ alongside roboust retail volumes.

HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said, "The third quarter performance underscores our resilience and strong execution of ‘Quality of Growth’ strategy, marked by healthy growth in volumes, revenue and profitability.” On a year-to-date basis, he said EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8 per cent as against 12.5 per cent last year, supported by efforts towards improving sales mix and prudent cost control measures, he added.

Sharing the outlook, Garg added, "As we move ahead, the robust January 2026 sales number gives us great momentum towards a healthy 2026."

Meanwhile, HMIL shares rose 0.60 per cent to close at Rs 2,196.50.