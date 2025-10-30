Hyundai Motor's Q2 profit rises 14% YoY; stock climbs over 2%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported a 14.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,572.3 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26). Shares of the automaker rose 2.25 per cent in Thursday's trade to Rs 2,410 on the back of the results.

The company's revenue stood at Rs 17,460.8 crore, up 1.2 per cent YoY, while EBITDA grew 10.1 per cent to Rs 2,428.9 crore. The EBITDA margin improved by 113 basis points (bps) to 13.9 per cent.

During the quarter, HMIL's domestic volumes rose 5.5 per cent sequentially, supported by festive demand and GST 2.0 reforms, which the company said boosted consumer sentiment.

The SUV segment continued to be a key growth driver, contributing a record 71.1 per cent to domestic sales. The company also saw its highest-ever rural contribution at 23.6 per cent, underscoring deeper market penetration outside urban centres.

Exports remained a strong pillar of performance, with volumes rising 21.5 per cent YoY and accounting for 27 per cent of overall sales volumes. Hyundai's export growth momentum helped offset moderate growth in domestic revenues and contributed significantly to profitability.

Commenting on the performance, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, said, "We delivered a strong financial performance for the quarter across key metrics with evident growth in revenue and profitability. The strong EBITDA margins at nearly 14 per cent are a testament to our 'Quality of Growth' strategy, complemented by robust exports and consistent cost optimisation efforts."

He added that the recent GST reforms acted as a catalyst for market activity and the company aims to maintain its growth pace in the second half of the fiscal year. "Our strong export performance is set to surpass targets for FY26," Kim further stated.