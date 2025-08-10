ICICI Bank, HPCL, Reliance among 90 firms declaring dividends, bonuses next week

Investors are in for a busy week as 90 companies — including heavyweights ICICI Bank, Hindustan Petroleum, Reliance Industries, Grasim Industries, and Godrej Consumer — have lined up dividends, bonuses, and stock splits between August 11 and 15.

The corporate action calendar spans FMCG, banking, energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure. Under the T+1 settlement rule, shares must be bought at least one trading day before the ex-date to qualify for payouts.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Monday, Aug 11:

Akzo Nobel India will pay a hefty ₹156 per share special dividend (1,560%), while Kalyani Steels offers ₹10 per share (200%). Other payouts include Castrol India (₹3.5), Indo Count (₹2), JIO Financial (₹0.5), and Neelamalai Agro Industries (₹30).

Tuesday, Aug 12:

ICICI Bank leads with a ₹11 per share final dividend (550%), alongside Grasim (₹10), Arvind Fashions (₹1.6), and Rites (₹1.3). India Pesticides, NGL Fine-Chem, and H.G. Infra Engineering are also on the list.

Wednesday, Aug 13:

Pidilite Industries will distribute ₹10 special dividend (1,000%), Godrej Consumer pays ₹5, and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) announces ₹10. Other names include Page Industries, Railtel, Sun TV, and NBCC.

Thursday, Aug 14:

Hindustan Petroleum declares ₹10.5 per share, Reliance Industries offers ₹5.5, and Gland Pharma delivers a massive ₹18 (1,800%). VRL Logistics will issue a 1:1 bonus. Other notable payouts come from Bandhan Bank, Mahanagar Gas, NCC, NMDC, REC, West Coast Paper, and Zen Technologies.

Advertisement

Friday, Aug 15:

N.B.I. Industrial Finance closes the week with ₹0.5 per share.

Market watchers say the flurry of announcements offers income opportunities across sectors, but advise investors to watch record dates closely and account for potential price adjustments post-dividend.