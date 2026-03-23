ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank shares hit 52-week lows; key details 

Banking shares such as ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank hit their fresh 52-week lows on Monday amid a crash in the stock market today. Bank Nifty tanked 1989.30 pts to 51,437 with all 14 components of the index ending in the red.

AU Small Finance Bank stock was the top Nifty bank loser, falling up to 5.86% in the final minutes of trade.

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ICICI Bank stock slipped over 2% to a 52 week low of Rs 1218 on BSE today. Market cap of the bank slipped to Rs 8.77 lakh crore. Later, ICICI Bank stock ended 1.84% lower at Rs 1225.60.

Total 4.82 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 59 crore on BSE.

On similar lines, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank shares hit their 52-week lows during the stock market crash today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares hit a 52 week low of Rs 355.30 on BSE. Market cap of the lender fell to Rs 3.54 lakh crore. Later, the stock of the private lender ended 2.89% lower at Rs 356.35 on BSE.

HDFC Bank shares too hit a 52 week low of Rs 740.95 today. Market cap of the leading private lender fell to Rs 11.44 lakh crore. The stock of the private lender ended 4.70% lower at Rs 743.75.