ICICI Bank Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 15%, NPAs fall 

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: India's second-largest lender by market cap on Saturday reported a 15% rise in standalone net profit for Q1 FY26. Net profit climbed to Rs 12,768.21 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 11,059.61 crore in Q1FY25.

Return on assets rose to 2.44% in the last quarter against 2.36% in the year ago period.

ICICI Bank's gross NPA ratio fell to 1.67% in the June quarter compared to 2.15% on June 30, 2024. The net NPA ratio was 0.41% in the last quarter compared to 0.43% in the June 2024 quarter and 0.39% in the March 2025 quarter.

Debt to equity ratio slipped to 0.18 in the previous quarter against 0.27 in the June 2024 quarter.