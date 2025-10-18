ICICI Bank Q2 earnings: PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 12,359 crore

ICICI Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a 5.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. The private sector lender’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 12,359 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 11,746 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 21,529 crore in Q2 FY26, from Rs 20,048 crore a year ago. The net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 4.30 per cent. Core operating profit rose 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 17,078 crore.

Asset quality continued to strengthen. The gross NPA ratio improved to 1.58 per cent as of September 30, 2025, down from 1.97 per cent a year earlier. The net NPA ratio also eased to 0.39 per cent from 0.42 per cent in the year-ago period.

Provisions (excluding tax) fell sharply to Rs 914 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 1,233 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank said it continues to hold contingency provisions of Rs 13,100 crore as of September 30, 2025.

On the business front, the lender’s domestic loan portfolio expanded 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 13,75,260 crore. Total deposits grew 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 16,12,825 crore as of September 30, while average deposits for the quarter increased 9.1 per cent YoY.

The bank also announced that its Board has approved the appointment of Vijayalakshmi Iyer as an Additional (Independent) Director for a term commencing December 1, subject to shareholder approval.