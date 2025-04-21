ICICI Bank shares hit 52-week high post Q4 results; m-cap tops Rs 10 lakh crore

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd climbed 2.15 per cent in Monday's trade to hit a one-year high of Rs 1,437. The stock was last seen up 1.26 per cent at Rs 1,424.40. At this price, it has climbed 10.90 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

The private lender's market capitalisation (m-cap) crossed the Rs 10 lakh crore mark today. ICICI is the second-largest bank in terms of market valuation after HDFC Bank.

The lender recorded an 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) profit after tax (PAT), which came at Rs 12,630 crore. ICICI Bank's net interest income (NII) moved up 11 per cent YoY to Rs 21,193 crore during the quarter under review.

Brokerages remained positive on the counter after registering 'above-than-expected' earnings growth in Q4 FY25 despite a volatile macro environment.

"ICICI Bank has done it again! Seldom does a bank of the size of ICICI Bank surprise with its operating performance the way this bank has done, that too amid a volatile macro environment, elevated competition for deposits, and ongoing normalization in asset quality," Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) stated.

"Fee income grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 6,300 crore. Net advances grew by 13.3 per cent YoY while domestic net advances jumped 13.9 per cent YoY," the domestic brokerage also said.

"We upgrade our earnings estimates by 2.5 per cent/4.2 per cent for FY26/FY27. ICICI Bank remains our preferred 'Buy' in the sector with a revised target price of Rs 1,650," MOFSL added.

Nuvama said ICICI Bank continues to deliver strong and 'above-than-expected' earnings growth even in a volatile macro environment. "We reckon the stock’s premium to peers shall expand, based on its strong delivery. We reiterate it as our top pick," the brokerage stated while assigning a target price of Rs 1,630 for the stock.