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ICICI Prudential AMC: Promoter Prudential to sell 2% stake; stock slips

ICICI Prudential AMC: Promoter Prudential to sell 2% stake; stock slips

ICICIAMC3,291.80(1.91%)

Prudential will sell up to 98.85 lakh shares, representing 2 per cent of ICICI Prudential AMC's paid-up equity capital. The sale may be carried out in one or more tranches during the trading session.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 4:48 PM IST
ICICI Prudential AMC: Promoter Prudential to sell 2% stake; stock slipsShares of ICICI Prudential AMC fell 1.90 per cent to close at Rs 3,223.60 on Wednesday.

UK-based Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd, a promoter of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, will offload a stake in the asset manager through the open market on Thursday (August 27), according to a company disclosure.

Prudential will sell up to 98.85 lakh shares, representing 2 per cent of ICICI Prudential AMC's paid-up equity capital. The sale may be carried out in one or more tranches during the trading session.

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If the entire stake is sold, the combined shareholding of ICICI Prudential AMC's promoters and promoter group will drop to 85.60 per cent from 87.60 per cent.

The company said the stake sale is being undertaken to facilitate compliance with minimum public shareholding requirements.

No floor price or expected proceeds from the sale were disclosed.

ICICI Bank Ltd, the other promoter of ICICI Prudential AMC, has undertaken not to purchase shares of the asset manager from the open market on August 27.

Prudential Corporation Holdings and other entities forming part of its promoter group will also not buy shares during the session.

In addition, connected persons of Prudential plc, the ultimate holding company of Prudential Corporation Holdings, will not participate in the purchase of shares on the day.

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Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC fell 1.90 per cent to close at Rs 3,223.60 on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 4:48 PM IST
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