ICICI Prudential AMC Q1 results today: Revenue, profit may jump; key things to watch

ICICI Prudential AMC Q1 results preview: Recently listed mutual funds player ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd (ICICI Pru AMC) is set to announce its results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 on Monday, July 13, 2026. The company was listed in December 2025, when it raised a total of Rs 10,603 crore via IPO, selling its shares for Rs 2,165 apiece.

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ICICI Prudential AMC is expected to report a healthy set of numbers for the June quarter, supported by steady growth in assets under management (AUM), resilient revenue yields and stronger treasury gains. Revenue and profit are likely to register double-digit year-on-year growth, while operating margins are expected to remain robust despite a marginal increase in costs.

Equity and ETF inflows are seen offsetting weakness in debt and liquid funds, resulting in broadly stable quarterly average AUM. Investors will closely watch management commentary on equity flows, market share trends, yield trajectory and the outlook for alternative investment products.



ICICI Pru AMC: Result expectations

Equirus Securities is expecting ICICI Pru AMC's revenue to come in at Rs 1,572.3 crore, up 19.7 per cent YoY and 3.6 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 1,159 crore, up 22.5 per cent YoY and flat sequentially. Net profit is pencilled at Rs 1,025 crore, up 31 per cent YoY and 34.5 per cent QoQ, it said.

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"QAAUM may increase by 1 per cent QoQ qoq and expect a decline in market share in equity QAAUM. However, flows are likely to remain strong among listed AMCs. We expect total revenue yields to increase 0.8bps qoq on account of higher AUM growth in alternatives while MF revenue yield expected to remain broadly flattish qoq. Earnings may increase by 34 per cent owing to gains in treasury investments," it added.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects its revenue to come in at Rs 1,553.1 crore, up 18.3 per cent YoY, while Ebitda is seen at Rs 1,135.9 crore, up 20 per cent YOY, in Q1FY27. Both are seen largely flat sequentially. Ebitda margins may come in at 73.1 per cent, while net profit may come in at Rs 909.1 crore, up 16.2 per cent YoY and 19 per cent QoQ.

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"QAAUM growth may remain largely flat QoQ, as a decline in debt and liquid AUM is likely to be partially offset by continued growth in the equity and ETF segments. Yields to remain broadly stable on a sequential basis. EBITDA margin is likely to decline sequentially, reflecting higher cost growth. Other income is expected to improve QoQ, supported by MTM gains," Motilal Oswal adds.

PL Capital pencils ICICI Pru AMC's revenue at Rs 1,395 crore, up 14.9 per cent YoY and core income is seen at Rs 1,120.7 crore, up 22.4 per cent YoY. Sequentially, the may retreat marginally. Net profit is seen at Rs 927.7 crore, up 21.7 per cent YoY with an operating yield of 0.38 per cent for the reported quarter.

Overall QAAuM might increase by 0.9 per cent QoQ and 18 per cent YoY. Yields may fall by 0.7bps QoQ and 0.8bps YoY due to lower revenue yields despite recovery in equity markets. Opex as a percentage of QAAuM might remain broadly flat QoQ. ROAAuM might increase by 0.5bps QoQ, it adds.



Key things to watch out

According to the brokerage firms, comments on scheme performance and market share; outlook in terms of fresh flows and AUM growth; and comments on TER regulation and outlook for FY27 shall be the key things to look for in the coming quarters.



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ICICI Pru AMC share performance

Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC remained range bound on Monday as the stock gyrated in the range of Rs 3,137 and Rs 3,167, with a total market capitalization around Rs 1.55 lakh crore. The stock is down nearly 15 per cent from its all-time high at Rs 3,609.85 hit in May 2025. However, it is still 46 per cent above its IPO price.



ICICI Pru AMC Target prices

Equirus has an 'add' rating on ICICI Pru AMC with a target price of Rs 3,640. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,000. PL Capital has a 'buy' rating on it with a revised target price of Rs 3,551.