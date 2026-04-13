ICICI Prudential AMC Q4 results: Profit rises 10% to Rs 763 crore; Rs 12.40 dividend declared

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd on Monday reported a 10.37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 763 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4 FY26), compared to Rs 692 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,517 crore from Rs 1,269 crore a year ago. EBITDA climbed 29.7 per cent to Rs 1,160 crore, up from Rs 894.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

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The company's operating margin improved to 76.47 per cent in Q4 FY26, compared to 70.46 per cent in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2025–26 (FY26), ICICI Prudential AMC posted a profit after tax of around Rs 3,298 crore, marking a significant increase from Rs 2,651 crore in FY25. Total income for the year rose to about Rs 6,000 crore from nearly Rs 4,980 crore in the previous fiscal.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 12.40 per equity share for FY26. The payout is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Separately, the board approved stock-based compensation grants, including up to 0.78 million stock options and 0.19 million stock units for employees under existing schemes. It also approved the appointment of Parikh & Associates as secretarial auditor for a five-year term starting FY27, subject to shareholder approval.

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The earnings were announced after market hours. Earlier in the day, shares of ICICI Prudential AMC settled 1.14 per cent lower at Rs 3,351.60 on BSE.