ICICI Prudential AMC shares: MOFSL sees 21% upside, initiates coverage with Buy rating

MOFSL has initiated coverage on ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 3,500, saying the asset manager is well-positioned to benefit from India’s structural financialization theme, aided by a strong brand franchise, diversified product mix across equity, hybrid, debt, and passive segments, and a steadily expanding retail and SIP investor base. The target suggests a potential 21 per cent upside ahead.

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"Continued growth in retail participation and systematic flows should support steady AUM expansion over the medium term," MOFSL said.

While near-term flows may remain market-linked, the company’s balanced AUM mix and diversified distribution provide relative earnings resilience across cycles, the domestic brokerage said.

MOFSL said the inherently asset-light AMC model, combined with strong operating leverage, supports sustained margin strength and cash generation as incremental AUM scales over a largely fixed cost base.

"Healthy return ratios, consistent dividend payout, and a gradual shift toward higher-yielding retail equity assets and alternatives support steady earnings compounding and strong shareholder returns," MOFSL said.

The brokerage said ICICI Prudential AMC may deliver 15 per cent revenue growth compounded annually over FY26–28, driven by sustained SIP inflows, improving product mix, and operating leverage, with Ebitda margins sustaining above 70 per cent and Core PAT expanding at 16 per cent CAGR over the same period.

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"We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a one-year TP of INR3,500, based on 42x FY28E Core P/E," it said.

MOFSL said ICICI Prudential AMC has built a well-diversified distribution platform, reducing reliance on any single channel. As of December 31, 2025, the equity AAUM distribution mix comprised MFDs (37 per cent), direct channel (28 per cent), banca (19 per cent), and national distributors (16 per cent), highlighting the breadth of its distribution network.

MOFSL said ICICI Bank contributes only 8.1 per cent of equity AAUM, indicating meaningful headroom for incremental penetration. As mutual fund penetration expands beyond metro markets and digital distribution deepens, this diversified distribution architecture positions IPRUAMC well for sustained AUM growth, it said.