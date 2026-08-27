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ICICI Prudential AMC shares: Prudential to sell 2% stake; what consensus target hints at

ICICI Prudential AMC shares: Prudential to sell 2% stake; what consensus target hints at

ICICIAMC3,222.80(2.10%)

ICICI Prudential AMC shares: After falling 23 per cent in 2026 so far, ICICI Prudential AMC is a consensus 'Buy' with 16 'Buy' calls one 'Hold and one 'Sell' recommendation.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 8:29 AM IST
ICICI Prudential AMC shares: Prudential to sell 2% stake; what consensus target hints atPrudential Corporation Holdings Limited, one of the promoters of the company, will sell 2 per cent stake o meet minimum public shareholding norms.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd (ICICI Prudential AMC) shares are in focus on Thursday as a promoter group entity, Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd, was all set to sell 2 per cent stake in the asset manager in the open market to comply with minimum public shareholding norms. Prudential would offload up to 2 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of ICICI Prudential AMC, aggregating to 9,885,169 equity shares in single or multiple tranches.

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The stake would be offered in offer price of Rs 2,998-3,158 apiece range, which would be 2-7 per cent discount and is expected to raise Rs 2,963.60-3,121.70 crore or $311-327 million, as per the term sheet seen by Business Today. ICICI Securities and BofA Securities are arranging the deal. At present, Prudential held 34.59 per cent stake in ICICI Pridential AMC.

ICICI Prudential AMC target prices

After falling 23 per cent in 2026 so far, ICICI Prudential AMC is a consensus 'Buy' with 16 'Buy' calls one 'Hold and one 'Sell' recommendation. Its 12-month Bloomberg consensus target at Rs 3,680 impled 14per cent potential upside over Wednesday's closing price of Rs 3,222.80. Morgan Stanley gave 'Equalweight' to the stock on August 21 with a target of Rs 3,320. HSBC on AUgust 19 gave a 'Buy' with a target of Rs 3,800. Bernstein has assigned 'Outperform' rating on ICICI Prudential AMC with a target of Rs 3,510.

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What ICICI Pru AMC says

"Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited, one of the promoters of the company, has conveyed to us its intention to sell certain equity shares held by it for compliance with the requirements of minimum public shareholding applicable to the company," ICICI Prudential AMC informed BSE and NSE.

The aggregate shareholding of promoters and members of the promoter group in the ICICI Prudential AMC as on August 21 stood at 87.60 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Upon completion of the abovementioned sale, the aggregate shareholding of the promoters and promoter group in the ICICI Prudential AMC would be reduced from 87.60 per cent to 85.60 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

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"The company will ensure compliance with applicable laws including that of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, each as amended, in connection with the proposed sale," ICICI Prudential AMC said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 8:22 AM IST
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