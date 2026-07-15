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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 28%, stock gains over 5% 

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 28%, stock gains over 5% 

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock rose 5.41% to Rs 531.50 today against the previous close of Rs 504.20. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 76,210 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026 3:25 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 28%, stock gains over 5% The life insurer logged a 27.8 per cent rise in first-quarter profit led by strong premium growth from its high-margin products.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance rose over 5% on Wednesday after the life insurance major reported its Q1 earnings. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock rose 5.41% to Rs 531.50 today against the previous close of Rs 504.20. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 76,210 crore. The life insurer logged a 27.8 per cent rise in first-quarter profit led by strong premium growth from its high-margin products.

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The insurer reported a profit after tax of Rs 386 crore ($40.11 million) for the three-month period ended June 30, rising form Rs 302 crore a year earlier.

The insurance major's value of new business, which gauges likely profitability from new policies, rose to Rs 571 crore in the reported quarter, climbing 24.9 per cent year-on-year.

Annualised premium equivalent sales, a core measure of new business premiums, rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 2,136 crore. 

Assets under management (AUM) rose at 3% to Rs 3.34 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026 against Rs 3.24 lakh crore a year ago. The solvency ratio of the insurer rose 13.1% to 225.4 percent, well above the regulatory requirement of 150 percent. It stood at 212% a year ago. 

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In FY26, value of new business rose 25% to Rs 571 crore against Rs 457 crore a year ago. Value of new business margin stood at 26.7% in Q1, rising 220 bps against 24.5% a year ago.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 3:17 PM IST
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