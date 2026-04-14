ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q4 results, dividend announcement today; earnings preview

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is scheduled to report its March quarter results on Tuesday, while its board will consider a paying dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The results announcement is likely in the afternoon, as ICICI Prudential Life will host an earnings conference call with investors and analysts at 3:00 PM (IST) on Tuesday to discuss its FY2026 performance, wherein it will refer to publicly available documents.

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Analysts said ICICI Prudential Life Ltd is the outlier and is projected to deliver robust volume growth alongside margin expansion, supported by product repositioning. Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, which upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and suggested a target of Rs 650 on April 11, said the insurer is entering a recovery phase, driven by a shift toward high margin non-par savings, annuities, and term policies. Optimised bank and non-bank partnerships are specifically working for ICICI Prudential Life, it said.

For the March quarter, it sees Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) at Rs 3,960 crore, up 13 per cent YoY. New Business Value (NBV) is seen at Rs 930 crore, up 17 per cent. NBV Margin is seen coming in at 23.6 per cent, up 88 basis points over 22.7 per cent YoY.

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"ULIP contraction is a deliberate strategy. Non-par savings and term are expected to drive APE growth. Credit life expected to add incrementally in Q4. Sum assured data indicates rising term ticket sizes and protection-led mix shift. Optimised bank partnerships and non-bank partnerships are specifically working for ICICI Pru. Commission renegotiation conclusion is a potential positive catalyst in FY27," it said.

Nuvama sees APE at Rs 3,690 crore, up 5.3 per cent YoY. VNB is seen at Rs 880 crore, up 11.3 per cent YoY. VNB margin is seen expanding 129 basis points to 24 per cent. The Management commentary on overall revival in growth shall be keenly watched, Nuvama said adding that attention will also be on margin outlook for FY27.

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"IPRU Life has seen a de-growth (-1 per cent YoY YTD) impacted by a slowdown in ULIP; we expect 3 per cent YoY growth in Q4, factoring in a benign base, pick-up in credit life and sustained demand in retail protection/ NPAR. Higher sum assured/ rider attachment and longer tenure products are likely to offset the drag on profitability from non-availability of ITC credit. We factor in the same with a VNB margin of 24 per cent for Q4 driven by better product mix and cost optimization," PL Capital said.

This brokerage sees ICICI Prudential Life's APE growing 3.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,613 crore, thanks to pick-up in credit life and demand in retail protection/non-PAR. VNB is seen growing 9.3 per cent YoY to Rs 869 crore.

JM Financial sees total APE rising 7 per cent to Rs 3,747.80, VNB jumping 13.4 per cent to Rs 901 crore and profit after tax coming in at Rs 347 crore, down 10 per cent YoY over Rs 386 crore YoY.