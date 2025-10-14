Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
ICICI Prudential Life Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, stock gains 

ICICI Prudential Life Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, stock gains 

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q2 earnings: Annualized Premium Equivalent, a metric used by life insurance companies to measure new business sales, was down 3% to Rs 2,422 crore in the last quarter.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 14, 2025 3:48 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, stock gains ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares rose 3% to Rs 610.65 against the previous close of Rs 593.55 on BSE. Market  cap of the firm stood at Rs 86,792 crore.
SUMMARY
  • Value of New Business was up 1% to Rs 592 Cr in Q2
  • ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares rose 3% to Rs 610.65
  • Net profit  climbed to Rs 299 crore in Q2

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday announced a 19% rise in net profit for the September 2025 quarter. Net profit  climbed to Rs 299 crore in Q2 against Rs 251 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

However, Annualized Premium Equivalent, a metric used by life insurance companies to measure new business sales, was down 3% to Rs 2,422 crore in the last quarter against Rs 2,504 Cr (YoY) basis.  

Advertisement

Related Articles

Value of New Business was up 1% to Rs 592 Cr in Q2 against Rs 586 crore on a YoY basis. 

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares rose 3% to Rs 610.65 against the previous close of Rs 593.55 on BSE. Market  cap of the firm stood at Rs 86,792 crore. The stock rose to a high of Rs  610.95 on NSE.  

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today