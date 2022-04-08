ICICI Securities bullish on this multibagger; here's why

Brokerage house ICICI Securities is bullish on Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFCL) and believes that the company will likely benefit from rising demand/realisation for fluoropolymers.

Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited have delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders in the last one year. In the past one year, the share price jumped from Rs 619.8 to Rs 430.15, logging around 2,963 per cent return in this period.

The stock closed 2.92 per cent higher at Rs 2,917.65 against the previous close of Rs 2,834.85. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 32,050.39 crore. The shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The brokerage house has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,356. GFCL is among its top picks in the chemicals space.

ICICI Securities said that the company is backward-integrated for most products, which enables it to expand capacity faster than global peers.

"The company also sees opportunities arising from supplying R-142B to global peers as part of China+1 strategy. GFCL started production of R-125 and R-142B in Q4FY22, and revenue booking should start from next quarter," it added.

"We factor in 5 per cent price increase for PTFE in FY23E. If we assume 15 per cent increase, then PTFE revenue estimate will be higher by Rs 1.5 billion, which will largely flow to EBITDA," ICICI Securities said in its recent report.

It noted that GFCL is in the process of increasing capacity for FKM from 2.4ktpa to 4.8ktpa, and PVDF to 1.2ktpa to 2.4ktpa. The new capacities should be commissioned in H1FY23, and the existing capacity is under-utilized on the unavailability of R-142B, which is resolved.

The brokerage firm also expects new fluoropolymer revenues to rise sharply in FY23E on higher volumes. Upside risk could be from supplies to battery cell manufacturers, it said.