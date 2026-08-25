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IDBI Bank shares rise 2% as lender clarifies on surge in trading volumes; details here

IDBI Bank shares rise 2% as lender clarifies on surge in trading volumes; details here

IDBI87.66(0.31%)

IDBI Bank: The process of its strategic disinvestment is being handled by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and it has made disclosures to the stock exchanges.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 1:11 PM IST
IDBI Bank shares rise 2% as lender clarifies on surge in trading volumes; details hereIDBI Bank said there is no undisclosed or price-sensitive information and no impending announcement that needs to be communicated to the exchanges at this point.

IDBI Bank Ltd shares rose in Tuesday's trade after the lender clarified to the stock exchanges regarding a significant increase in trading volume of its securities in the recent past. IDBI Bank said there is no undisclosed or price-sensitive information and no impending announcement that needs to be communicated to the exchanges at this point.

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IDBI Bank said the process of strategic disinvestment of the Bank is being handled by DIPAM, and in this regard, the lender has immediately made disclosures to the Stock Exchanges informing the developments from time to time.

"We would like to inform that in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Bank has promptly intimated to the Stock Exchanges of all events and information that may have a probable bearing on the operation / performance of the Bank including all price sensitive information, from time to time and there is no undisclosed/price sensitive information or any impending
announcement which needs to be informed to the exchange at this point of time," IDBI Bank told BSE.

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Following the development, the IDBI Bank stock rose 1.67 per cent in Tuesday's trade. The stock had jumped 6.92 per cent to Rs 90.90 Monday over Friday's closing price of Rs 82.24. Following the increase in trading volumes and share price, stock exchanges BSE and NSE had sought clarification from the bank.

IDBI Bank later said its clarification was in response to a BSE letter dated August 25, seeking an explanation for the significant increase in the volume of the bank's securities across exchanges in the recent past.

IDBI Bank said it would continue to promptly inform the exchanges about all material events, information and actions as required under the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 1:11 PM IST
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