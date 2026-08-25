IDBI Bank shares rise 2% as lender clarifies on surge in trading volumes; details here

"We would like to inform that in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Bank has promptly intimated to the Stock Exchanges of all events and information that may have a probable bearing on the operation / performance of the Bank including all price sensitive information, from time to time and there is no undisclosed/price sensitive information or any impending

announcement which needs to be informed to the exchange at this point of time," IDBI Bank told BSE.

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Following the development, the IDBI Bank stock rose 1.67 per cent in Tuesday's trade. The stock had jumped 6.92 per cent to Rs 90.90 Monday over Friday's closing price of Rs 82.24. Following the increase in trading volumes and share price, stock exchanges BSE and NSE had sought clarification from the bank.

IDBI Bank later said its clarification was in response to a BSE letter dated August 25, seeking an explanation for the significant increase in the volume of the bank's securities across exchanges in the recent past.

IDBI Bank said it would continue to promptly inform the exchanges about all material events, information and actions as required under the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.