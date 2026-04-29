IDFC First Bank: Healthy balance sheet growth amid tepid Q4 earnings- Price Targets 

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank's shares are set for an uptrend post their Q4 earnings, according to brokerages. Though the last quarter was tepid for the bank, it saw a healthy balance sheet growth on a fiscal basis, says YES Securities.

IDFC First Bank stock, which hit a 52-week high of Rs 87 on February 1, 2026, ended at Rs 70.12 in the current session. Ahead of the earnings, the stock closed at Rs 67.23 on April 24.

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However, despite the tepid quarter, Motilal Oswal expects the stock reach a target price of Rs 75. It has a neutral rating on the stock.

The brokerage said IDFC First Bank reported a tepid quarter, impacted by one-offs, including higher opex related to the deposit fraud at its Chandigarh branch, treasury losses, and modest business growth.

"We slightly lower our FY27/28E earnings by 1%/4% and estimate an RoA/RoE of 0.8%/7.6% for FY27. Reiterate Neutral with a TP of INR75 (premised on 1.2x Sep’27E ABV)," said MOSL.

YES Securities has an 'add' call to the stock with a target price of Rs 75.

"The lender closed out the year with healthy balance sheet growth, carrying forward its long-term track record: Total gross funded assets grew by 3.9% QoQ and 20% YoY," said YES Securities.

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"We value the bank at 1.3x FY27 P/BV for an FY27/28E RoE profile of 6.7/10.6%," the brokerage added.

Brokerage Axis Direct has a buy call on the banking stock with a price target of Rs 82.

"We believe re-rating will be gradual and contingent on seamless execution of cost ratio improvement and no further negative surprises on asset quality. Current Valuation: 1.3x FY28E ABV; Earlier Valuation: 1.4x Sep’27E ABV," said the brokerage.

"Management remains confident of returning to 5% QoQ growth from Q1 onwards," it added.

IDFC First Bank reported a marginal 5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 319 crore for the fourth quarter against a net profit of Rs 304 crore in the same quarter a year ago. IDFC First Bank's total income rose to Rs 12,183 crore in Q4 against Rs 11,308 crore in the same quarter a year ago.