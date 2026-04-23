IEX Q4 results: Net profit up 11% at Rs 130 crore; announces dividend

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) on Thursday reported a 10.81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY26). Profit came in at Rs 129.77 crore, compared with Rs 117.11 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter grew 22.53 per cent YoY to Rs 174.30 crore, up from Rs 142.24 crore a year ago.

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On the cost front, total expenses increased 12.81 per cent to Rs 39.36 crore in Q4 FY26, as against Rs 34.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Alongside its earnings, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. "The Board of Directors have recommended the final dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share having a face value of Re. 1/-(Rupee One) each fully paid-up for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company," it stated.

"Further, as per Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Friday, May 15, 2026, as the Record Date' to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Final Dividend. The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders," IEX also said.

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The earnings announcement was made after market hours. Earlier in the day, IEX shares closed 0.87 per cent higher at Rs 126.90 on BSE.

Before this, the exchange had issued its clarification over CERC's draft notification on market coupling norms. "The said draft regulations have been issued for stakeholder consultation and are available in the public domain on CERC website at https://cercind.gov.in/Draft_reg.html. We would like to further submit that CERC, vide its Su-Moto Order dated July 23, 2025, had issued directions for implementation of Market Coupling of power exchanges in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) segment with effect from January 2026, the said CERC Order was duly intimated to the stock exchanges by the Company, in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”). The present draft notification is in continuation of earlier CERC Order," it stated.

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"This is a regulatory consultative exercise initiated by the regulator, and not the outcome of any negotiations, arrangements, or events," IEX added.

Final regulations/notifications may be determined by CERC after stakeholder consultation, it further said.

