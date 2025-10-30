IEX says SBI Mutual Fund sold 75,00,000 shares on October 28; stock falls

IEX share price: Indian Energy Exchange Ltd shares slipped nearly 1 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after the company informed the exchanges that SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, sold 75,00,000 shares—representing 0.84 per cent of the company’s paid-up share capital—on October 28, 2025.

Following the transaction, SBI Mutual Fund’s total holding stood at 6,02,78,204 shares, or 6.76 per cent of the company’s paid-up share capital. The previous disclosure under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI’s (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, had shown the fund’s holding at 9.23 per cent as of April 26, 2024.

As of September 30, a total of 27 mutual funds collectively held a 29.42 per cent stake in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). Among them, SBI Mutual Fund held an 8.77 per cent stake in the company on the said date.

Parag Parikh Mutual Fund under its various schemes held 9.50 per cent stake in IEX. ICICI Prudential MF schemes held 6.36 per cent while Mirae Asset MF schemes owned 1.19 per cent stake in IEX at the end of September quarter.

The SBI MF stake sale comes weeks after Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported that for the second quarter of FY26, it achieved an electricity traded volume of 35,217 million units (MU), excluding TRAS, marking a 16.1 per cent year-on-year increase. TRAS volume stood at 603 MU in Q2 FY26, sharply higher than 16.9 MU in the same quarter last year. During the period, IEX traded 44.22 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs), reflecting a 30 per cent year-on-year decline.

Earlier this month, IEX said increased hydro and wind generation, along with sustained coal-based supply, led to higher liquidity on the exchange platform, resulting in a notable drop in prices across segments. The Market Clearing Price (MCP) in the Day-Ahead Market averaged Rs3.93 per unit in Q2 FY26, down 12.5 per cent year-on-year, while the Real-Time Market MCP fell 16.1 per cent to Rs 3.51 per unit. On August 25, 2025, heavy rains boosted supply liquidity, briefly driving the average RTM price near zero — at Rs0.01 per kWh — in a single 15-minute block (07:45 AM to 8:00 AM).