IEX shares: 13.6 lakh retail investors lose Rs 1,450 crore as stock crashes 28%

Shares of Indian Energy Exchanges (IEX) saw a sharp correction of 28 per cent during the trading session on Thursday following the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) decision to approve a phased rollout of market coupling across India’s power exchanges.

Market coupling is an economic model used in energy markets to create a single, uniform price for electricity across different trading platforms or exchanges. This is seen impacting IEX's market share. The company is set to announce its results for June 2025 quarter today.

Shares of IEX cracked 28 per cent to Rs 135.30 on Thursday, consistently locked in the seller's circuit. The stock had settled at Rs 187.85 on Wednesday. Its total market capitalization crashed as much as Rs 4,600 crore, sliding to Rs 12,150 crore from Rs 16,750 crore as per previous close.

Under the approved system, multiple power exchanges, including IEX, will operate as Market Coupling Operators (MCOs) on a rotational basis. The market coupling model is designed to establish a uniform electricity price, which has led to concerns about the impact on IEX's dominance in the sector.

Retail investors were hit worst of this crash. Nearly 13.6 lakh retail investors own more than 27.62 crore equity shares or 30.98 per cent stake in IEX, who saw more than Rs 1,450 crore being wiped out from their investment value in a day. Interestingly, LIC owns nearly 4 per cent stake in it, while mutual funds also hold 27.83 per cent stake in the company, adding to the woes.

InCred Equities in a recent note said IEX volume growth was sluggish in June due to demand decline, with volume up by only 6.5 per cent YoY and 15 per cent YoY in 1QFY26, driven by RTM and green market volume, up 41 per cent and 51 per cent YoY, respectively.

"The price dip, driven by surplus renewable supply, highlights the need for enhanced storage and grid infrastructure to manage supply-demand mismatches, particularly during evening peak hours," it said earlier this month.