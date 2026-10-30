IEX shares drop 4% after Q2 results; targets by JM, Axis and Ambit Capital

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell 4 per cent in Friday's trade after in-line September quarter results. Axis Capital and JM Financial suggested 'Add' on the stock with targets of Rs 135 and Rs 117, respectively, implied up to 28 per cent potential upside, Ambit Capital's 'Sell' call and a target of Rs 100, at Friday's low of Rs 101.30 suggested downside is capped on the counter.
JM Financial said IEX reported in-line financial results, with revenue growth at 9 per cent YoY, was 4 per cent higher than its estimate, but 1 per cent below the consensus forecast. The growth in revenue was led by 13 per cent YoY increase in total volumes. PAT for the quarter grew 9.23 per cent to Rs 132.83 crore.