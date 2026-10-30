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IEX shares drop 4% after Q2 results; targets by JM, Axis and Ambit Capital

IEX shares drop 4% after Q2 results; targets by JM, Axis and Ambit Capital

IEX shares: JM Financial said IEX reported in-line financial results, with revenue growth at 9 per cent YoY, was 4 per cent higher than its estimate.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 10:39 AM IST
IEX shares drop 4% after Q2 results; targets by JM, Axis and Ambit CapitalIEX said India witnessed sustained power demand during the first half of the year, supported by strong industrial activity and higher irrigation demand amid a weak monsoon.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell 4 per cent in Friday's trade after in-line September quarter results. Axis Capital and JM Financial suggested 'Add' on the stock with targets of Rs 135 and Rs 117, respectively, implied up to 28 per cent potential upside, Ambit Capital's 'Sell' call and a target of Rs 100, at Friday's low of Rs 101.30 suggested downside is capped on the counter.

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JM Financial said IEX reported in-line financial results, with revenue growth at 9 per cent YoY, was 4 per cent higher than its estimate, but 1 per cent below the consensus forecast. The growth in revenue was led by 13 per cent YoY increase in total volumes. PAT for the quarter grew 9.23 per cent to Rs 132.83 crore.

"Average MCP in DAM/ RTM was Rs 5.7/ Rs 5.2 per unit (46 per cent/49 epr cent YoY), driven by elevated power demand during the quarter. Adjusted PAT went up 8 per cent YoY (up 3 per cent JMFe/down 3 per cent consensus) with adjusted PAT margin of 77 per cent. We have an ADD rating on the stock with a TP of INR 117 based on 18x Sep’28 PE," JM said.

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IEX shares fell 3.88 per cent to hit a low of Rs 101.30 on BSE.

Earlier in its earnings release, IEX said India witnessed sustained power demand during the first half of the year, supported by strong industrial activity and higher irrigation demand amid a weak monsoon. Power demand grew 10.2 per cent year-on-year to 897 BUs in H1 FY27, it said.

In Q2, elevated temperatures due to El Niño and deficient monsoon rainfall further contributed to electricity demand reaching 502 BUs, marking a record growth of 11.5 per cent YoY.

"As a result of increase in power demand, the average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market at Rs 5.7/unit during Q2 FY27 increased 46 per cent compared to Q2 FY26. Similarly, the average market clearing price in the Real-Time Market at Rs 5.2/unit during Q2 FY’27 increased 49% compared to Q2FY’26," IEX said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 10:38 AM IST
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