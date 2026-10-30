IEX shares drop 4% after Q2 results; targets by JM, Axis and Ambit Capital

"Average MCP in DAM/ RTM was Rs 5.7/ Rs 5.2 per unit (46 per cent/49 epr cent YoY), driven by elevated power demand during the quarter. Adjusted PAT went up 8 per cent YoY (up 3 per cent JMFe/down 3 per cent consensus) with adjusted PAT margin of 77 per cent. We have an ADD rating on the stock with a TP of INR 117 based on 18x Sep’28 PE," JM said.

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IEX shares fell 3.88 per cent to hit a low of Rs 101.30 on BSE.

Earlier in its earnings release, IEX said India witnessed sustained power demand during the first half of the year, supported by strong industrial activity and higher irrigation demand amid a weak monsoon. Power demand grew 10.2 per cent year-on-year to 897 BUs in H1 FY27, it said.

In Q2, elevated temperatures due to El Niño and deficient monsoon rainfall further contributed to electricity demand reaching 502 BUs, marking a record growth of 11.5 per cent YoY.

"As a result of increase in power demand, the average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market at Rs 5.7/unit during Q2 FY27 increased 46 per cent compared to Q2 FY26. Similarly, the average market clearing price in the Real-Time Market at Rs 5.2/unit during Q2 FY’27 increased 49% compared to Q2FY’26," IEX said.