IFCI shares jump 12%, hit 52-week high for third session as NSE IPO buzz intensifies

The latest buying interest comes as the NSE IPO process appears to be moving closer to the next stage. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had said the regulator was close to approving NSE's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), while recent developments around the exchange have further strengthened expectations of progress on the proposed listing.

The NSE IPO buzz is particularly relevant for IFCI because of its indirect exposure to the exchange. IFCI owns more than 50 per cent of Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), which in turn holds more than 4 per cent in NSE. Any development that improves the prospects of an NSE listing can affect investor sentiment towards IFCI.

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The proposed NSE issue could reportedly value the exchange at up to Rs 5.26 lakh crore, or around $55 billion. NSE had filed its draft prospectus with SEBI in June, with existing shareholders looking to sell up to 148.9 million shares, equivalent to around 6 per cent of the exchange's equity.

The IFCI stock has also delivered a sharp recent run. It has gained around 35 per cent over the past month, with the NSE IPO narrative emerging as a key trigger for the renewed interest in the state-owned financial services company