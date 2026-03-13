IFCI shares jump nearly 11% in early trade; here is why

Shares of state-owned NBFC IFCI Ltd surged in Friday's early trading session, extending gains for the second straight day. The stock climbed 10.75 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 59.84.

Some market experts linked the uptick to IFCI's indirect exposure to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). IFCI holds a stake in NSE through its majority ownership of Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL).

The sharp move in the counter also came amid renewed attention on NSE's much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). According to a release, the exchange has appointed 20 merchant bankers and eight law firms for its proposed IPO.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said IFCI has investments linked to NSE and the stock has been reacting following an update related to the exchange's long-awaited IPO.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, also noted that IFCI's share price movement appears connected to a development around the NSE IPO.

On the financial front, IFCI reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.13 crore for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), compared with a loss of Rs 58.96 crore in the same period last year. However, profit declined on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 298.80 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 194.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

As of December 2025, the government held a 72.57 per cent stake in IFCI.