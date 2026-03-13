Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
IFCI shares jump nearly 11% in early trade; here is why

IFCI shares jump nearly 11% in early trade; here is why

On the financial front, IFCI reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.13 crore for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), compared with a loss of Rs 58.96 crore in the same period last year. However, profit declined on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026 10:22 AM IST
IFCI shares jump nearly 11% in early trade; here is whyAs of December 2025, the government held a 72.57 per cent stake in IFCI.

Shares of state-owned NBFC IFCI Ltd surged in Friday's early trading session, extending gains for the second straight day. The stock climbed 10.75 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 59.84.

Some market experts linked the uptick to IFCI's indirect exposure to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). IFCI holds a stake in NSE through its majority ownership of Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL).

Advertisement

Related Articles

The sharp move in the counter also came amid renewed attention on NSE's much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). According to a release, the exchange has appointed 20 merchant bankers and eight law firms for its proposed IPO.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said IFCI has investments linked to NSE and the stock has been reacting following an update related to the exchange's long-awaited IPO.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, also noted that IFCI's share price movement appears connected to a development around the NSE IPO.

On the financial front, IFCI reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.13 crore for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), compared with a loss of Rs 58.96 crore in the same period last year. However, profit declined on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 298.80 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 194.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

As of December 2025, the government held a 72.57 per cent stake in IFCI.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 13, 2026 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today