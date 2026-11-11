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IIFL Finance shares in focus as Blackstone to buy 16% stake

IIFL Finance shares in focus as Blackstone to buy 16% stake

IIFL627.00(0.44%)

The transaction ranks among the biggest private equity investments in a listed Indian NBFC

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 8:51 AM IST
IIFL Finance shares in focus as Blackstone to buy 16% stake The fundraising will also see IIFL Finance promoters Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman infuse Rs 1,264 crore, while Anchorage Capital will contribute another Rs 150 crore.

Global alternative investment giant Blackstone is set to acquire an approximately 16% stake in IIFL Finance Ltd for Rs 5,000 crore, as part of a larger Rs 6,414-crore equity fundraise by the non-banking financial company (NBFC). The transaction ranks among the biggest private equity investments in a listed Indian NBFC. The stock of IIFL Finance will be in focus today.

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The fundraising will also see IIFL Finance promoters Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman infuse Rs 1,264 crore, while Anchorage Capital will contribute another Rs 150 crore. The entire amount will be raised through fresh equity issuance, providing additional capital directly to the company.

IIFL Finance's board approved the proposed capital-raising plan through a preferential allotment on Tuesday. Blackstone will subscribe to compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), which will be converted into equity shares at Rs 602 per share within 18 months of allotment. Meanwhile, the promoters will participate in the issue through preferential warrants.

The transaction comes as IIFL Finance commands a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 26,746 crore.

Capital adequacy set to improve significantly

The proposed capital infusion is expected to provide a substantial boost to IIFL Finance's financial position and strengthen its ability to pursue growth opportunities across its lending businesses.

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Following the transaction, the company's capital adequacy ratio is projected to rise from around 17% to nearly 30% on a proforma basis, based on its September 2026 position. A stronger capital position could also improve the company's credit profile.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 8:50 AM IST
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