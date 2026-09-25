Indegene shares rise 5% as Motilal Oswal upgrades stock; check target price

Indegene shares rose 4.57% on Friday, hitting a high of Rs 621.90, compared with the previous close of Rs 593.45 apiece on BSE.

MOFSL set a target price of Rs 708 on Indegene, valuing the stock at 25 times estimated FY28 earnings per share. The target represented an upside of around 19% from the brokerage's reference price of Rs 595.

The brokerage expects Indegene's revenue, EBIT and PAT to grow at CAGRs of around 19%, 29% and 27%, respectively, in INR terms over FY26-28. It expects Ebitda margins to recover to 19-20% by the fourth quarter of FY27, supported by operating leverage.

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Indegene's revenue rose 39.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,063.1 crore in Q1 FY27, with enterprise commercial solutions accounting for the largest share. Revenue from the segment grew 75.5% year-on-year to Rs 750.5 crore, while enterprise medical solutions revenue increased 24.7% to Rs 273.2 crore.

The brokerage also highlighted improving client diversification. The contribution of the top client declined to 9% in Q1 FY27 from 14.3% in Q1 FY25, while the top five clients' share fell to 30.4% from 40.7%. The number of clients generating more than $1 million in annual revenue stood at 54, including three clients generating more than $25 million.

For FY27, MOFSL estimates revenue of Rs 4,420 crore, Ebitda of Rs 796 crore and reported PAT of Rs 542 crore. For FY28, it expects revenue to rise to Rs 4,958 crore, Ebitda to Rs 962 crore and PAT to Rs 684 crore.