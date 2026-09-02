India Glycols shares: Why this multibagger stock is showing 80% crash in some trading apps today

Shares of India Glycols Ltd might be showing up to a 79-80 per cent in some trading apps today as the specialty chemicals and spirits player traded ex-demerger today. The company spun-off its business in the country into three separate entities focusing of chemicals, spirits and bio-pharma, namely India Glycols, IGL Spirits and Ennature Bio Pharma, respectively.
The share entitlement ratio is fixed as 1:1 for India Glycols and IGL Spirits and 3:1 for India Glycols and Ennature Bio Pharma. It means that shareholders holding India Glycols shares as of the record date, which was fixed as September 2, 2026, will receive one IGL Spirits share for every one India Glycols share and one Ennature Bio Pharma share for every three India Glycols shares.