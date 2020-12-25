NSE, BSE closed due to Christmas today

India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Friday for Christmas. The markets will resume trading on Monday, Dec. 28.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.09% higher at 13,749.25 on Thursday, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.14% to 46,973.54.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.971%, while the rupee settled at 73.5425 to the dollar.

