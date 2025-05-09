India-Pak tensions: China's J-17 maker flies high; stock up 53% in 5 days as Asia boils

Shenzhen-listed Avic Chengdu Aircraft Co Ltd saw its shares rallying over 53 per cent in just five sessions, as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attacks. The stock jumped 6.73 per cent to hit a high of 88.80 yuan today, in addition to 20.01 per cent surge on Thursday and 17.05 per cent on Wednesday.

Avic Chengdu Aircraft Co Ltd is the same aerospace defence company that manufactures J-17 and J-10C fighter aircrafts. Pakistan Airforce operates J-10 Vigorous Dragon and JF-17 Thunder. The defence stock continued its dream run, even as Indian Armed Forces reportedly shot down three Pakistani fighter jets — two JF-17s and one F-16. —This marked a significant escalation in the aerial conflict in Asia. Other than Pakistan, air forces of Myanmar, Nigeria and Azerbaijan are clients of the Chinese jet manufacturer. The scrip is up 53 per cent in five sessions now.

The defence stock has been gaining traction ever since emergence of unconfirmed reports, many debunked by fact checkers, suggesting Pakistan shot down a few Indian fighter jets that were in action in the Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Embassy, in response to an article by the Chinese state-run Global Times, cautioned the media outlet over spreading unverified claims on Indian military operations.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) on Friday said the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan armed forces’ drone attacks and munition attacks along the Western border. Pakistan, the army said, committed ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet on social media, the Indian Army said: “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”