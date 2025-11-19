India to see Rs 6.5L cr wedding season: Boom time for hotels & jewellery businesses?

The Indian wedding season is no longer just about festive glitter; it has metamorphosed into a colossal economic engine. As the country gears up for the frantic window between November 1 and December 14, 2025, the market is bracing for a staggering injection of funds.

According to estimates from the Confederation of All India Traders, the season is projected to generate business worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore. With over 4 million weddings expected, industries ranging from hospitality to gems and jewellery are preparing for a windfall that could inject billions into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The hospitality sector is witnessing an unprecedented rush, primarily driven by a calendar quirk. In an interaction with Business Today, Amit Jaiswal, CFO of Royal Orchid, said that the second quarter of the financial year was devoid of auspicious wedding dates, compounded by heavy rains and logistical disruptions. Consequently, weddings initially planned for July and August have been pushed to the year-end, creating a big surge in November and December.

"In our hotels, most of the venues are chock-full, they are booked in advance," Jaiswal notes, suggesting that market numbers might actually be conservative. The trend highlights a significant cultural shift: the traditional house wedding is fading. Over the last decade, families have moved celebrations to hotels for ease of coordination, a transition that benefits organized hospitality chains. While pre-wedding events like sangeet or mehendi remain intimate with 100-200 guests, the main receptions have roared back to pre-COVID levels with massive guest lists, he said

Interestingly, this boom isn't restricted to metros. While "big fat" luxury weddings dominate venues like the Oberoi or Taj in Jaipur, the mid-market segment—catering to budgets between Rs 40 to 70 lakhs—is exploding in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, Jaiswal said

Destinations are diversifying rapidly; beyond Goa and Jaipur, cities like Ayodhya, Puri, and Mussoorie are emerging as hot wedding spots. Jaiswal emphasises the emotional economics of the Indian consumer: "People can cut down anywhere and everywhere except the wedding... people go at least 10-15 per cent ahead of their capacity," Jaiswal added.

The jewellery sector faces a more complex, yet equally lucrative landscape. Gold and silver prices have been on a bull run, surging 35-40 per cent this year due to geopolitical tensions and tariff wars. Despite the sticker shock, the Indian consumer has adapted. Colin Shah, MD of Kama Jewellery, said that while buyers briefly paused during price dips hoping for corrections, the realisation that bullion is here to stay has brought them back to stores in droves.

"We had a record import of metal last month," Shah said. The market dynamics have shifted, with the exchange of old gold for new jewellery now accounting for 40-45 per cent of business, up significantly from previous years.

Trends for 2025 are distinct. Polki and temple jewellery are dominating the bridal trousseau, while diamonds remain the staple for engagement and cocktail functions. A wealth effect from the rising stock market has also fueled a demand for high-end luxury, with billionaires and the affluent class seeking rare emeralds, rubies, and large solitaire diamonds. Simultaneously, the engagement ring has solidified its place as a standard across India, transcending regional traditions, Shah said.





Shah said the outlook remains aggressively bullish. The jewelry industry, currently estimated at Rs 7.5-8 lakh crore, expects to grow at 10-15 per cent annually, driven by price appreciation and unyielding demand.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal noted the hospitality sector views the current market as merely a nascent stage. With the wedding business growing at roughly 15 per cent—the general hospitality growth is expected to be 10 per cent—the industry anticipates a sustained explosion of 20 per cent year-on-year growth over the next half-decade.