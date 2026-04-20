Indian Energy Exchange shares slump 8%: What's behind the fall and what investors can do

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) recorded a sharp drop in Monday's trade, sliding 7.52 per cent to hit a low of Rs 125.45 during the early session.

The plunge came after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) released a draft framework for market coupling regulations, naming Grid India as the market coupling operator (MCO).

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This follows IEX's plea against CERC's earlier proposed market coupling framework being dismissed. Market coupling aims to improve price discovery and efficiency by ensuring a uniform price across different electricity markets.

As per the draft release, power exchanges will continue to collect bids but will not determine prices post-coupling.

CERC has invited feedback from the public and various stakeholders by May 16, 2026. The draft also states that the detailed procedures on market coupling will be issued within the next six months.

As of February this year, the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) had dismissed the petition filed by IEX, seeking quashing of the CERC's directive on market coupling issued in July 2025, which triggered a massive erosion in its share price on that trading day. The APTEL had allowed the framework to proceed.

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Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said IEX shares remain in a downtrend following recent draft regulatory development. He added that the proposed changes could weigh on the company's outlook and advised existing investors to consider selling on rallies.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "Support is seen at Rs 122, while resistance is placed at Rs 133. A decisive move above Rs 133 could push the stock towards Rs 136, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 122 and Rs 136."

Meanwhile, the firm is scheduled to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday (April 23). IEX said it would consider and recommend a final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, if any.

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IEX is engaged in providing an automated trading platform for the physical delivery of electricity, renewables, and certificates. It offers various trade markets, such as the electricity market, green market and certificates.