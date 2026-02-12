Indian Hotels Q3 results: Profit jumps 50% to Rs 954 crore; one-time gain aids bottom line

The Indian Hotels Company (Indian Hotels), a Tata Group company, on Thursday reported its financial numbers for Q3 FY26. The hospitality major saw its consolidated net profit attributable to the owners surge 50 per cent year-on-year to Rs 954.24 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to Rs 632.53 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the operational front, the revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 2,841.96 crore, marking a rise of 12 per cent against Rs 2,533.05 crore reported in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter also climbed to Rs 2,900.23 crore, up from Rs 2,591.73 crore in the year-ago period.

A key highlight of the quarter was the ‘Exceptional Items’ category, which contributed a net gain of Rs 275.51 crore to the books. This figure may be driven by a profit of Rs 398.83 crore recognised from the sale of the company’s entire equity stake in Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Limited, according to company’s exchange filing.

Indian Hotels sold its entire 25.52 per cent stake (1,60,00,400 equity shares) in its joint venture, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Limited, on December 19, 2025.

The sale was executed at a price of Rs 370 per share. Despite the termination of the Shareholders' Agreement, Indian Hotels clarified that it continues to operate the existing hotels under the TajGVK portfolio under the respective Hotel Operating Agreements, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's subsidiary, Roots Corporation Limited (RCL), acquired a 51 per cent stake in ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited on December 1, 2025. The total cash consideration for this acquisition was Rs 190.47 crore, with Rs 109.29 crore attributed to ANK and Rs 81.18 crore to Pride.